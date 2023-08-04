Lavrov: The West needs to ask Zelensky for a “peace formula” on the situation of Russians

The West needs to ask Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for another “peace formula” that will concern the position of Russians in the country. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, reports RIA News.

“We are constantly seeing new efforts to highlight Zelensky on the international stage. Why don’t Western impresarios ask him to publicly present to the world community another “formula” about how today’s Kiev sees the situation of Russians and other national minorities in their country after the “victory”, for which NATO and the EU do not spare money and weapons?” Lavrov said.