Russian Overseas Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that the face-to-face summit of the “5” of the UN Safety Council (Russia, China, USA, France, Nice Britain) ought to happen beneath a good epidemic state of affairs, writes Phileleftheros.

The minister famous that the pandemic of the brand new coronavirus confirmed the necessity for joint efforts of the world’s main facilities with the UN’s central coordinating function.

“We must always put apart variations and unite for the sake of understanding viable options to the important thing issues of our time, strengthening world and regional safety and stability,” he stated.

Lavrov harassed that the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin to convene a summit of the “5” everlasting members of the UN Safety Council is aimed toward fixing these issues.

Earlier it was reported that the Chinese language authorities supported the initiative Vladimir Putin on the net summit of the “5” international locations – everlasting members of the UN Safety Council.

The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov confirmed to the press that on the seventy fifth session of the UN Normal Meeting Vladimir Putin will make a speech in video format.