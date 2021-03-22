Russia, whose President Vladimir Putin is considered a “murderer” in Washington, and China, whose first bilateral meeting in Alaska with the Joe Biden administration last week ended in insurmountable disagreements, have been trying for years to join forces to avoid pressure from West. In this context, the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, began a new visit to China on Monday, calling once again for a gradual reduction; until completely eliminating the dependence on the American currency, the dollar, and western payment procedures, such as the Swift interbank transfer system.

It is, according to Lavrov stated in his interview with various Chinese media, to face “the ideological agenda” of the United States, first of all, but also of the European Union. In his words, “Russia needs to reduce the risks associated with sanctions by strengthening its technological independence, using alternative world currencies to the dollar and other international payment systems other than Swift.”

On Sunday, the Russian ambassador in Washington, Anatoly Antonov, returned to Moscow to consult on the “strategy” to follow after Biden insulted Putin by calling him a “murderer” and a “soulless” person. As the US president has already announced, his country is preparing to apply a new round of sanctions against Russia for its interference in last year’s presidential elections.

During his current two-day visit, the head of Diplomacy will be received by his Chinese counterpart, who will be reminded of all the way he has traveled to “thwart the US attempts to slow down the technological development” of their respective countries by creating own dynamics outside the West. “Unfortunately, some Western countries, led by the United States, are trying to obstruct the establishment of a multipolar world,” he stressed.

On the other hand, Lavrov called the European Union’s sanctions policy “unwise” when referring to the measures taken yesterday by Brussels against Russia and China for human rights violations. In his view, “it is a mistake to punish someone today in the international arena and it is unwise to use this logic with regard to Russia and China”, as they end up having “side effects” globally at a critical time how the planet is living because of the pandemic.

Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping inaugurated the “Siberian Force” gas pipeline a little over a year ago, which will supply China with almost 40 billion cubic meters per year, about 10% of the Asian country’s gas consumption. In this way, Moscow manages to diversify its energy supply and further strengthen ties with Beijing just as Biden is preparing to paralyze the construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline (between Russia and Germany) by sanctioning the companies participating in the works.