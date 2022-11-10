Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation at the G20 summit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will head the Russian delegation at the G20 summit, which will be held on the Indonesian island of Bali on November 15-16, instead of Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is reported RIA News with reference to the press attache of the Russian Embassy in Indonesia Alexander Tumaykin.

“The Russian delegation will be headed by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov,” the diplomat said.

Earlier, the Indonesian authorities confirmed the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin not to go to the upcoming G20 summit in Bali. According to Indonesian Minister of Maritime and Investment Affairs spokesman Jody Mahard, Putin will be represented by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is due to join one of the meetings virtually.