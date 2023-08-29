Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov will lead a delegation at the G20 summit in India

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin, will head a delegation at the G20 summit in India. This was announced by the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova, reports TASS.

“On behalf of the President of the Russian Federation, the delegation will be headed by Lavrov,” she said.

Earlier, the office of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following a telephone conversation with Putin, reported that Lavrov would represent Russia at the G20 summit in India instead of the Russian leader. At the same time, Modi thanked the Russian president for facilitating initiatives in the G20 format, and also expressed understanding of his decision.

Putin held telephone conversations with Modi on 28 August. The parties discussed the development of bilateral relations between the states, in particular, the implementation of projects in the energy sector and joint work to expand the international transport and logistics infrastructure.