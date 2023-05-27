Home page politics

From: Helmi Krappitz

Russia’s foreign minister speaks of the deceptive security of the USA in the event of a third world war – and declares that it is partly responsible for a possible escalation.

Moscow – Russia is increasingly talking about a world war: the Ukraine war will end in an escalation or Western behavior will provoke one, according to statements by Russian politicians. Now the Foreign Minister of Russia, Sergei Lavrov, is threatening the United States. They are also not safe in the event of a third world war – the Atlantic Ocean cannot serve as a buffer zone. The US should therefore not rely on this assumption.

World War: Lavrov speaks of conflict escalation and deceptive security of the USA

Washington uses satellites to monitor Moscow, Lavrov said. “Right now, Washington is pushing its European satellites to anger the Russian Federation because it thinks they can get away with anything.” Journalist Pavel Zabrubin shared a clip of the foreign minister’s appearance on the TV show on Friday Moscow. Kremlin. Putin on his Telegram channel.

The Russian politician also accused the United States of being significantly involved in the war drive in Ukraine. The United States would feel deceptively secure. “Washington believes its self-preservation is assured by the Atlantic Ocean. This too constitutes a serious fallacy as they prepare to bring the world to the brink of World War III,” Lavrov said. So the US wasn’t going to get off that easy.

Escalation: Putin’s henchmen also speak of third world war

Lavrov is not the only Russian representative who has warned of the Third World War. Putin’s confidante Dimitri Medvedev also made a similar statement. On Telegram he predicted the end of Ukraine and described three future scenarios. Ukraine is a dying state and Western aid is not changing the outcome of the Ukraine conflict. His message includes the obligatory warning of new conflicts. Accordingly, the outcome of the scenarios includes the division of Ukraine, but also a third world war. (hk)