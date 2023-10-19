Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov considered that attempts to blame Iran for everything is a provocative act.
Lavrov told reporters:
- For the Gaza Strip, the risk of this crisis escalating into a region-wide conflict is extremely serious.
- Russia is in contact with Türkiye regarding tensions in the Middle East.
- We note attempts to blame everything on Iran and consider them completely provocative.
- I believe that the Iranian leadership takes a fairly responsible and balanced position and calls for preventing this conflict from spreading to the entire region and neighboring countries.
- Relations between Russia and North Korea have reached a “new and qualitatively strategic” level.
