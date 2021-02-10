At the ceremony of laying flowers at memorial plaques in memory of the fallen diplomats, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that some Western countries want to turn Russia into a “convenient platform” for promoting their interests in the field of security, economics and politics. TASS…

According to Lavrov, any attempts by the Russian Federation to become independent, to defend its right to an independent foreign policy, encounter resistance from Western states, which want to make the Russian side “obedient”, and also want Russia to be “a convenient territory for promoting their own interests.”

He added that with each passing day, these attempts are becoming more fierce.

Earlier, the head of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, in his congratulations on the Day of the Diplomatic Worker, expressed the opinion that it is necessary to more actively defend the rights and interests of compatriots abroad, take effective measures to strengthen the position of the Russian language in the world cultural space.

We add, Lavrov said that Russia is one of the key guarantors of the emerging more just and democratic multipolar world order.