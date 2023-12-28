Lavrov: 10 days ago a secret meeting of the West took place according to Zelensky’s formula

The West held a secret meeting at which the “peace formula” of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky was discussed, and, despite all attempts to put pressure on Russia and its allies, it is forced to resort to manipulation, wishful thinking, and ultimately accepting the defeat of Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke about this.

Lavrov said that ten days ago Western countries organized a secret meeting to discuss Zelensky’s “peace formula.” “It took place in complete secrecy, nothing was reported about it anywhere, no leaks were made,” he said.

Not all countries of the majority of the world community participated; some refused the invitation Sergey LavrovRussian Foreign Minister

The Foreign Minister also called Zelensky’s formula a figment of a sick imagination, and the intention to force Russia to return to the 1991 borders, as well as the West’s attempts to impose peace negotiations on Moscow on Kyiv’s terms, a scam and manipulation.

“The main thing is: “Russia, go to the borders of 1991, give up Crimea, give up Donbass,” the diplomat noted.

Lavrov announced the unity of Russians thanks to sanctions

As the head of the Foreign Ministry pointed out, the plans of Western countries to create protest sentiments in Russia with the help of sanctions and political pressure on the Kremlin were not crowned with success.

The sanctions were supposed to agitate the people, they were supposed to raise waves of protest, they achieved the unity of the country, the unity of the people Sergey LavrovRussian Foreign Minister

The minister also accused the West of intending to declare victory for Ukraine

According to Lavrov, the West will try to find a way out of the crisis at any cost in order to ultimately declare Ukraine’s victory in the conflict with Russia.

As we used to have in some bureaucratic structures of the Soviet Union, it is important to report the five-year plan in three to four years. In most cases this was true. But very often there was fraud. What the West is doing now is very similar to the worst examples of fraud See also Poland was outraged by the slow work of the EU on a new package of sanctions against Russia Sergey LavrovHead of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Lavrov spoke about the choice put before Serbia by the West: either friendship with Russia or a coup d’etat

The minister emphasized that the West is forcing Serbia to choose between joining sanctions against Moscow and the prospect of a coup.

“Look at Serbia, they are now being told the same thing: let’s join the sanctions against Russia, give up Kosovo, recognize it as completely independent, then we will admit you to the European Union. And if not, then they tried to stage a coup,” said the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov said the world community is tired of the dollar

The head of Russian diplomacy also stated that the world community is tired of the American dollar, which has become a tool for “undermining the legitimate competitive positions of countries in different regions, as well as a way of interfering in the internal affairs of other countries and changing regimes” that are undesirable to the United States.

Everyone is already tired of the dollar, which is becoming a tool of influence Sergey LavrovRussian Foreign Minister

Earlier, Lavrov said that Zelensky lacks the will for peace. According to him, Kyiv still denies the need to sit down at the negotiating table and achieve a cessation of hostilities. This is evidenced by the continuation of the ban on negotiations with the Russian leadership in Ukraine, he added.