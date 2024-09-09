Riyadh (Al-Ittihad)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that an immediate ceasefire must be declared in the Gaza Strip, stressing that the root of the problem is the failure to resolve the conflict for 80 years and the failure to establish an independent Palestinian state. This came during a press conference held by Lavrov in Riyadh, as part of the strategic dialogue meeting between the Gulf Cooperation Council and Russia at the level of foreign ministers, where Lavrov stressed that the three-way plan presented by US President Joe Biden is being ignored by Israel. He said: “The ceasefire must be declared immediately, and the root of the problem is the failure to resolve the conflict for 80 years and the failure to allow the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. We have tried to obtain decisions in this regard, but the obstruction of the work of the International Quartet by some countries has always stood in the way.”

He added: “We are working with all parties, all Palestinian forces, and with Israel, because the Palestinian crisis has developed into conflicts on the Lebanese-Israeli border, and therefore there are those who want to provoke a wider regional war, which must be addressed.”