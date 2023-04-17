Russian and Brazilian foreign ministers also pledged to deepen relations in trade, investment and energy

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergey Lavrov, thanked Brazil for contributing to the search for an end to the war in Ukraine.

“we need to solve [o conflito] in a lasting way, not immediately”said the Russian chancellor this Monday (April 17, 2023) in a speech at the Itamaraty Palace, in Brasília.

Lavrov also stated that theThe visions of Brazil and Russia “are similar in relation to the events” in the world.

“We are reaching a fairer, fairer, law-based world order and that gives us a multipolar worldview. We are taking into account the views of several countries and this is very important”he said.

According to the Russian minister, Russia supports the entry of Brazil as a permanent member of the UN Security Council (United Nations). It is also in favor of the integration of Latin American and Caribbean countries.

“ANDWe are supporting President Lula and Brazilian diplomats to deepen Celac and Mercosur”he said.

Lavrov landed in Brasília at 7:00 am this Monday (April 17) and went to the Itamaraty Palace to meet with Minister Mauro Vieira. This is the 2nd time that the ministers have bilateral meetings. Earlier, Vieira met with Lavrov in New Delhi, India, on March 1, during the G20 chancellors’ meeting.



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 17.Apr.2023 The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, Mauro Vieira, and Russia, Sergey Lavrov, in a speech at the Itamaraty

In his speech this Monday (April 17), the Brazilian minister said that, during the meeting with Lavrov, he renewed the “Brazilian willingness to contribute to a resolution of the conflict” in Ukraine and cited President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to create a peace group, in which countries would act as negotiators.

“RI reiterated the Brazilian position in favor of an immediate ceasefire, humanitarian respect and lasting peace. RI reiterated the Brazilian position on the application of unilateral sanctions that have negative impacts on everyone, especially in developing countries that have not recovered from the pandemic”said Vieira.

In the bilateral cooperation between the countries, the ministers affirmed that they will deepen the relations to deepen agreements in trade and investments, science and technology, environment and energy development.

Lula makes pro-Russia statements

Celso Amorim, Lula’s special adviser, was in Moscow at the end of March and met with President Vladimir Putin. After the Amorim meeting, Lula made a statement in favor of Russia regarding the country’s war with Ukraine. In a meeting with journalists on April 6 at the Planalto Palace, the president said that Ukraine should cede territories to Russia in exchange for a peace agreement.

“O [presidente da Ucrânia, Volodymyr] Zelensky can’t want it all”, said Lula at the time. On April 7, Zelensky released a video in which he said that “respect and order will return only when the Ukrainian flag returns to Crimea”. He did not mention Lula.

The Brazilian president also returned to the theme when he left Beijing (China) on Saturday (April 15) after a 2-day visit to the Asian country. He said the United States needs to stop encouraging war between Russia and Ukraine.

“The United States needs to stop encouraging war and start talking about peace. The European Union needs to start talking about peace so that we can convince the [presidente da Rússia, Vladimir] Putin and the [presidente da Ucrânia, Volodymyr] Zelensky that peace interests everyone and war is only interesting to 2”, said the PT.

On Sunday (April 16) Lula said in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) that the war is the fault of Ukraine and Russia.

“I think that the construction of the war was easier than the exit from the war will be. Why the war decision was taken by 2 countries [Rússia e Ucrânia]. And now what are we trying to build? We are trying to build a group of countries that have nothing to do with the war. They don’t want war. Who wish to build peace in the world”, said Lula.

USA dislikes

O Power360 found that US diplomacy considers this statement by Lula unacceptable because Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

It is also considered in the US government that Lula was inelegant when talking about the US in China because when he was in Washington and met with US President Joe Biden, he did not criticize other countries.

The US government does not intend, for the time being, to officially comment on what Lula said. But he assesses that the fact that the Brazilian president aligns himself with Russia makes him weaken in the attempt to mediate the country’s conflict with Ukraine. Lula’s predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), also avoided displeasing the Russians, but did not intend to mediate the end of the conflict.

Russian fertilizers

Lavrov’s visit is closely watched by US diplomats, who consider the signs of Brazil’s rapprochement with Russia to be excessive. He believes that part of this is due to dependence on Russian fertilizer supplies in Brazil.

Lavrov, 73, has been in the position since 2004. Before that, he was Russia’s representative at the UN (United Nations) for 10 years. He will stay in Brazil until Tuesday (April 18). Then he will go to Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba.