Lavrov, in a conversation with the head of the Bolivian Foreign Ministry, condemned the attempted military coup

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had a telephone conversation with Bolivian Foreign Minister Celinda Sosa, during which he condemned the attempted military coup and discussed agreements previously reached with the country’s authorities. About it it says in a statement from the Russian diplomatic service.

“The Russian side expressed its strong condemnation of the attempted military coup in Bolivia on June 26. The inadmissibility of any actions aimed at undermining the constitutional foundations of sovereign states was emphasized,” the publication says. It is noted that Lavrov also expressed “full and unwavering support” for the official authorities of Bolivia from Russia.

Earlier, there was an attempted coup in Bolivia. The military occupied the Murillo Square in the city of La Paz, where government buildings are located. Former President Evo Morales said that General Juan Jose Zuniga was leading the coup.

Later, Zúñiga himself and his associates were arrested, and the country is investigating the participants in the coup.