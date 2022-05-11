Lavrov indicated that the two sides discussed the overall bilateral relations, including political dialogue, economic and trade cooperation.

“We informed our Omani friends about the developments of the Russian military operation in Ukraine and its geopolitical dimensions,” Lavrov added.

Ukrainian crisis

“The objectives of our operation in Ukraine are clear, and they are in the first place to protect the population of Donbass and to ensure that Ukraine with the support of the West does not turn into a source of a military threat to Russia,” Lavrov stressed.

“We opened daily humanitarian corridors, but the Ukrainian extremists prevented civilians from leaving,” Lavrov said.

“Unfortunately, the United Nations missed the opportunity to peacefully resolve the Ukrainian crisis over the past seven years,” he added.