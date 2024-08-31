Lavrov in an interview with RT stated that Zelensky wants to start a big war

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Ukrainian resident Volodymyr Zelensky intends to turn the conflict with Russia into a major war involving NATO. He said this spoke out in an interview for the documentary “Bridges to the East” on the RT TV channel.

Lavrov saw similarities in the situation in the Middle East and Ukraine and emphasized that Zelensky expresses a desire to unleash a major war.

“So that he himself would step aside, and the Americans and other NATO members would start fighting for him. A similar situation is when they want to provoke a major war in the Middle East and in the territory adjacent to us,” he said.