Russia in relations with the DPRK does not violate any norms of international law, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on January 23.

Thus, he answered the question of CBS journalists whether Pyongyang shares weapons with Russia in exchange for technology. The text of the interview was published on January 23 at website Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“In our relations with the DPRK we do not violate any norms of international law. <...> If you have evidence, provide it. We are not going to defend ourselves when there is no evidence of what we are accused of,” Lavrov said.

The minister, in turn, recalled that a year and a half ago, the Nord Stream gas pipeline was blown up, which followed a public statement by US President Joe Biden of his intention to stop this project.

Lavrov noted that what happened led to a decline in the European economy, but did not interest the West to the same extent as Russia’s cooperation with the DPRK. In this regard, he called on journalists to be interested in all aspects of modern technologies, which include the then destroyed gas pipeline.

Earlier, on January 21, the office of assistants to North Korean Foreign Minister Choi Song Hee, following her visit to Russia, stated that the country considers cooperation with the Russian Federation an important element in creating a multipolar world. In addition, North Korea highly appreciates Russia's role in maintaining strategic stability and balance in the world.

On January 17, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with the heads of the Foreign Ministries of the Russian Federation and the DPRK about bilateral cooperation. He emphasized that Russia is aimed at developing relations in all areas, including sensitive ones.

The day before, Putin met with Lavrov and Choi Song Hee. According to Peskov, the heads of foreign affairs agencies informed the president about the agreements that were reached.

At the same time, Lavrov, during negotiations with his North Korean counterpart, noted that Russia is grateful to the DPRK for its support in the context of the special operation in Ukraine. The Russian Foreign Minister indicated that Russia calls for the abandonment of any steps that lead to an escalation of tension around the Korean Peninsula.