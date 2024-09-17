Lavrov reported numerous facts of violation of humanitarian law by Kiev

During a meeting with the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov drew her attention to numerous facts of violations of international humanitarian law by Kiev. This is stated in message diplomatic missions.

“Spoljarich’s attention was drawn to numerous facts of Ukraine’s violation of international humanitarian law, including in the context of the treatment of prisoners of war and civilians,” the statement said.

As noted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the parties also discussed key issues of humanitarian response in the countries of the Middle East, the Horn of Africa and the Sahel, Europe and Asia.

Earlier, Sergey Lavrov stated that Ukraine’s main calling card is nuclear terrorism. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs specified that the Ukrainian side attacks civilian energy facilities. He also recalled Kiev’s blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station dam. According to him, Russia considers this a terrorist act.

In addition, the head of the diplomatic department said that the West is providing direct support to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) for strikes on Russian territory.