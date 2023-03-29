Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

Split

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, during a press statement in Moscow. © imago-images

Moscow has accused the EU of abusing Ukrainian children. A spokesman for the EU Commission calls the allegations at IPPEN.MEDIA “ridiculous”.

Moscow – Russia has systematically abducted Ukrainian children from areas in eastern Ukraine and brought them into its own territory since the start of the Ukraine war. The fates of these children are among the great tragedies in the Ukraine conflict, which is not lacking in tragedy. The International Criminal Court (ICC) therefore issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin a week and a half ago.

But the Russian government is now turning the tables and accusing the EU states of child abuse of Ukrainian refugees.

Russia accuses EU of child abuse of refugees – “hypocritical and particularly cynical”

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, addressed EU officials via Telegram, accusing them of hypocritical behavior. “Amid the catastrophic problems of thousands of Ukrainian minors in the countries of the European Union, which are getting worse by the day”, “the West’s false concern about the fate of children evacuated from the combat zone by Russia is hypocritical and particularly cynical”, she wrote.

Children “who, after the ‘evacuation’ from the Ukraine in Europe are regularly confronted with problems of exclusion in various forms, including sexual abuse and sex trafficking,” the 47-year-old continued. According to Zakharova, indications of this can be found in various EU countries – including Germany. German youth welfare offices “actively take away children from refugee families, and parents are deprived of their rights by courts,” complained the spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

EU Commission on Russian allegations – Moscow wants to distract from itself with “the most absurd statements”

A spokesman for the European Commission rejected the allegations by the Russian Foreign Ministry FR.de from IPPEN.MEDIA return. “This is a typical method of Russian propaganda – swapping victims and perpetrators. As for the situation of Ukrainian children, it is very significant that the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian leaders in this regard,” he said.

“Of course, this puts Russia on a huge defensive line, and it tries to divert attention from itself with the most absurd statements that are so ridiculous that they neither need nor deserve a reaction.”

“Evidence speaks a different language”: ICC chief prosecutor demands return of abducted children

Zakharova’s testimonies contrast with the ICC’s indictments. Members of the Russian government keep emphasizing that the Ukrainian children are not being abducted but are being taken to safety. The ICC’s chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, last week dismissed these claims as propaganda. “If the statements that this is being done for the sake of the children are even remotely true, send them back to their country of citizenship instead of giving them a foreign passport,” Khan said on the sidelines of an event in London. “The evidence speaks a different language.”

Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness View photo gallery

Kidnapping of Ukrainian children: ICC criminal order against Vladimir Putin

On March 17, the ICC issued a warrant for his arrest Wladimir Putin and the Russian President’s Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Alexeyevna Lwowa-Below. There are “reasonable reasons” to believe that Putin is “personally responsible” for the “unlawful deportation” of Ukrainian children to Russian territory, which is classified as a war crime, the Criminal Court said in response to the arrest warrant.

According to the Ukrainian government, as of February this year, more than 16,000 children have been kidnapped from Ukraine to Russia or Russian-controlled areas. However, like the USA and China, Russia does not recognize the ICC and described the step as “meaningless”. (fd)