Lavrov: West not ready for honest diplomacy on Ukrainian crisis

The West is not ready for honest diplomacy on the Ukrainian crisis. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, reports RIA Novosti.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that Moscow is committed to resolving the Ukrainian crisis, which was also confirmed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“But readiness [западных стран] We are not seeing any signs of honest diplomacy. I already mentioned the Burgenstock process today, the West is trying in every way to keep Ukraine within the ultimatum,” he concluded.

Earlier, Lavrov expressed the opinion that the West is trying to present “the formula of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky” as a holy scripture. According to the minister, Kyiv and its allies present it as the Bible or the Quran, from which one cannot deviate even a step.