Lavrov called the West’s position on Ukraine’s attacks on Russia shameful

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called the West’s position on Ukraine’s attacks on Russian territory shameful. His words are quoted by TASS.

“They always told lies and got their testimony mixed up,” Lavrov noted.

According to the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the position of Western countries indicates the growing despair and inability of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to fulfill his “mission.”