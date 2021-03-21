Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with Chinese media that the United States and Western countries have forgotten how to use classical diplomacy. As a result, the main instrument of influence in the international arena became sanctions, as well as expectations from a partner to “admit their mistakes” and agree to the demands put forward.

“By and large they have forgotten how to use classical diplomacy. Diplomacy is a relationship between people, it is the ability to listen to each other, to hear each other and the ability to find a balance of interests, “Lavrov’s words are quoted at website Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday, March 22.

Lavrov noted that the new US administration is following the path of its predecessors, showing “sanctions instincts.” According to him, this policy began during the administration of Barack Obama and continued under Donald Trump. Now the new government is showing the same “instincts”.

“The fact that sanctions do not lead to anything good can be seen in the example of the European Union. He went along the same “path”, announced sanctions against the Russian Federation under a fictitious pretext, accusing us of something that no one has ever proved or even presented us with a single fact, “he said.

The head of the Russian department stressed that it is wrong to “punish” anyone, and to try to “approach Russia and China with such a yardstick” is “simply unwise.”

On March 19, the head of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation Elvira Nabiullina said that the imposition of US sanctions on the Russian public debt could lead to short-term fluctuations in the ruble exchange rate, but does not carry systemic risks.