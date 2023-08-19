Foreign Minister Lavrov: there are no prospects for negotiations between Russia and the West

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that there are no prospects for negotiations between the West and Russia at the moment. The diplomat told the magazine “international life“.

“Thus, the prospects for negotiations between Russia and the West are now, alas, not visible. In addition, Western sponsors are constantly pushing the Kiev regime to raise rates,” the diplomat explained.

According to Lavrov, Moscow sees Western calls for talks as a “tactical ruse” to reload Kyiv with weapons and ammunition. The Minister stressed that “this is the path of war, not a peaceful settlement.”

Moscow is constantly accused of allegedly unwillingness to participate in the negotiations, and any proposals from Russia are “swept aside,” Lavrov also explained. This approach does not indicate the intention of the West to agree on something with Russia, the Foreign Minister concluded.

Earlier, Lavrov said that Moscow considers it possible and necessary to prevent a military clash of nuclear powers. NATO and the United States are risking this, leading the Ukrainian conflict to a greater escalation.

Earlier, the Russian embassy in the United States said that the White House’s daily statements about the need for further military assistance to Ukraine, despite declining public support for this course, are an admission of the failure of the United States strategy.