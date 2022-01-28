Russia is not going to start a war against Ukraine. Moscow intends to resolve the conflict with the US and NATO only by diplomatic means. This is how Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov commented on the problem of tension in Europe in an interview with Russian radio stations, the recording of which is available on YouTubedepartmental channel.

The minister also spoke about the content of the written responses from Washington and Brussels to Moscow’s proposals and announced a possible severance of diplomatic relations if Russia is disconnected from the SWIFT financial and economic systems and personal sanctions are imposed against President Vladimir Putin.

At the beginning of the interview, Lavrov touched on the topic of military escalation and confirmed that Russia had no plans to attack Ukraine.

We don’t want wars. But we will not allow to attack our interests roughly, to ignore our interests either. Sergei Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister

The diplomat commented on the content of the responses to Russian security proposals received by the Foreign Ministry from US and NATO representatives.

Against the background of the paper that was sent to us from NATO, the American response is almost a model of diplomatic decency. From NATO, the answer is ideological, it breathes so much with the exclusivity of the North Atlantic Alliance, its special mission, special purpose, that I was just a little ashamed of those who wrote these texts Sergei Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister

The head of the ministry, who had previously spoken of the West’s attempt to “wind up the discussion”, regarded such a move as timely. Lavrov also said that the text of the official response would be published soon.

Lavrov threatened to sever relations with the United States in the event of sanctions against Putin

Lavrov recalled recent statements by representatives of the US State Department about the possibility of disconnecting Russia from SWIFT and imposing personal sanctions against President Vladimir Putin.

The Americans were told – including in the contacts of the presidents – that the package, accompanied by a complete disconnection from all financial and economic systems controlled by the West, would be tantamount to breaking off relations Sergei Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister

Lavrov spoke about the “sobbing” of American diplomats

The head of the Foreign Ministry noted the current crisis situation with mutual restrictions for diplomatic missions and proposed settlement measures.