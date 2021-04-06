Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke about plans to resume work in the “Moscow format” on Afghanistan. The head of the department said this to the Indian edition of the Hindustan Times.

According to him, this format, in which all the key countries of the region, the neighbors of Afghanistan and the United States, take part, makes it possible to coordinate assistance to the process of national reconciliation in Afghanistan. Lavrov stressed that as the peace process in Afghanistan progresses, it is planned to resume the work of this mechanism.

Earlier it was reported that the United Nations (UN) will hold multilateral negotiations with the Afghan government and representatives of the Taliban (banned in Russia). The talks will take place in Qatar, as before. It is believed that this meeting can decide the future fate of the long-term format of negotiations on Afghanistan in Doha, although so far they have not led to significant results.