Foreign Minister Lavrov: US said it would not send Patriot specialists to Ukraine

Russia received an official message from the United States through diplomatic channels that Washington does not plan and does not want to fight directly with Moscow, or send its military specialists to work with the Patriot anti-aircraft systems transferred to Ukraine. This was announced by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in an interview for the Big Game program on Channel One, the text of which was made available to Lenta.ru.

“Now we asked the Americans through the channels that our embassy still has, whether the decision to transfer the Patriot battery, given the complexity of its use, means that [на Украине] there will be American specialists. They explained to us quite extensively that this was not planned, precisely because the Americans do not want and will not fight directly against Russia, ”the minister said about the rejection of a direct war.

The head of the Foreign Ministry also clarified that, according to the United States, Patriot will be put into operation within a few months until the Ukrainian military personnel master this technology.

Earlier, Lavrov said that the territories of the new subjects within Russia of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, should be liberated from the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.