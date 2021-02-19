Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that US domestic policy has escalated to the limit. He called it “cowboy showdown” in an interview with RBC TV channel. The broadcast is available on website editions.

“Cowboy Showdown, who is cooler, is also present there. But this is a normal manifestation of American politics, especially now. It escalated to the limit in its contradictions between the liberals, who thought that this was already an unstoppable tendency. Suddenly came [бывший президент США] Donald Trump, who did not strongly favor liberal principles and approaches, tried to think more about the fundamental interests of those who founded America, came there (it has always been a country of emigrants) and passed its laws. This is what the dispute is about: is loyalty to the state that has accepted you, or do you want to erode its principles? ” – noted the diplomat.

He also recalled that during the election campaign, the current American leader Joe Biden accused the enemy of softness, constant flirting and even working for Russian intelligence. At the same time, Trump introduced “more sanctions than all of his predecessors put together,” Lavrov concluded.

The Foreign Minister also said that relations between Russia and the European Union have been spoiled and “torn to shreds.”

