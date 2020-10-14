Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke about a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin during talks in Moscow on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh in an interview with Sputnik, kp.ru and Moscow Says radio stations on Wednesday, October 1.

“First, of course, the negotiations were unique, but I will note that at the decisive moment the president made his contribution, because he controlled our night vigils. And somewhere deep in the night we talked with him twice, ”Lavrov said.

In addition, Sergei Shoigu joined the conversation. “It was important to agree on the issue that the declaration of a ceasefire would probably not be very sufficient if there is no mechanism to monitor the ceasefire. And the second point of the document, which was agreed upon, is exactly what is provided for, “added the head of the Russian foreign policy department.

On October 10, a ceasefire came into force in Karabakh following the agreements of the parties in Moscow, the meeting was held on October 9. However, later Yerevan and Baku accused each other of violating the ceasefire…

On October 14, Armenia accused Azerbaijan of striking at the locations of military equipment in the border zone with Karvachar on the territory of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, in turn, published a statement on “preventing the mortar threat of a missile strike” on Ganja by the Armenian forces.

The ministry also posted a publication on Twitter about the shelling of the Azerbaijani city of Terter by Armenia on October 14 and the death of one person and the injury of six.

The conflict in Karabakh began in February 1988, when the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its secession from the Azerbaijan SSR. During the armed confrontation in 1992-1994, Baku lost control over the region and seven adjacent districts. Since 1992, negotiations have been underway on a peaceful settlement of the conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group, headed by three co-chairs – Russia, the United States and France.

Another aggravation of the military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh happened on September 27. The parties shifted responsibility for the aggravation of the situation onto each other.