Foreign Minister Lavrov announced the almost complete absence of contacts between Russia and the United States

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a press conference following the results of participation in UN Security Council events and spoke about the “boring” dialogue between Washington and Moscow. According to him, there are practically no contacts between the United States and Russia, and the level of relations between the countries is low.

The level is low, the point is low, there are practically no contacts except for discussing the conditions of functioning of our diplomatic missions in the United States and the work of their diplomats in the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, the dialogue has not been established, while “the conversation is so tedious, proposals are pouring in first in one direction and then in the other.” At the same time, even in matters of discussing the work of the diplomatic missions of the two countries, the United States is trying to gain unilateral benefits.

Earlier, a CBS journalist asked Lavrov how relations between the two states could be improved. The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry replied that Russia has never spoiled them. “We are not going to take the initiative and run to Washington, to Uncle Sam, ask for forgiveness and say that we behaved badly. We have nothing to complain about,” he said.

Lavrov pointed to Kyiv’s admission of involvement in the crash of the Il-76

During the press conference, Sergei Lavrov made several statements regarding the disaster with flight IL-76. According to him, Ukraine immediately after the plane crash announced its “another victory.”

Il-76 crashed in the Belgorod region on Wednesday, January 24. On board there were 65 captured Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers, as well as three accompanying persons. According to State Duma deputy Andrei Kartapolov, Ukraine shot down an Il-76 with three missiles from the Patriot or IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system.

These statements are proof of Kyiv’s involvement in the crash, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry believes. According to him, the Ukrainian side could not have been unaware of the preparations for the exchange of prisoners of war. He also emphasized that Moscow is currently establishing the facts of the plane crash and the reasons why Kyiv committed “this criminal act.”

As soon as it became known that this was a flight transporting prisoners of war for exchange, Ukrainian propaganda immediately began to sweep bravura messages about its "victories" under the rug and tried to come up with some other explanations Sergey Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister

The Russian Foreign Minister also spoke about the West’s distrust of the Russian version of what happened with the plane. He said he was not worried about this attitude from the international community, as it had “already proven its discredited position.”

Talks about peace on the sidelines of the UN

During the press conference, Sergei Lavrov focused on the fact that Russia has no need to attack anyone, and statements in the European Union and NATO to the contrary are nonsense.

Earlier, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell criticized panic over the threat of an alleged possible attack by Russia. He noted that it is necessary to focus on the existing zone of armed conflict and prevent its expansion.

Nonsense… We have no desire, no need, neither military, nor political, nor economic, to attack anyone somewhere Sergey Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister

Lavrov also said that at a meeting at the UN, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis offered Moscow his mediation in the negotiations. However, the diplomat replied that the mediator must be neutral, and previously Switzerland was famous for “not only military neutrality, but also neutrality in a broader sense,” but now the country does not meet this criterion.

In a conversation with Cassis, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry recalled that Switzerland has a national security strategy, which is agreed upon from 2024 to 2027 (or 2028), and it states that the country is “ready and interested in building European security not with Russia, but against Russia “

In addition, on the issue of negotiations, the Russian minister noted that Ukraine itself is still not ready for a peaceful resolution of the conflict. This is indicated, among other things, by the fact that the President of the Republic, Vladimir Zelensky, “impolitely commented” on the statements of former US President Donald Trump, who claims that if he wins the elections in 2024, he will stop the conflict.

At the same time, Lavrov does not doubt Russia’s readiness for negotiations with Ukraine, but not in conditions of maintaining the current Kyiv government. He added that Moscow has never refused to resolve the conflict through negotiations.

