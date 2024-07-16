Lavrov: Washington is mistaken that the EU, not the US, will suffer from a new war

The administration of US President Joe Biden is sorely mistaken in believing that their European allies, not Washington itself, will suffer from a new global war, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, reports TASS.

According to the minister, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby is wrong when he says on behalf of Biden that the US is not seeking a third world war, as this would have dire consequences for Europe. “As they say, a Freudian slip: Washington is convinced that it is not the US that will suffer from a new global war, but its European allies. If the Biden administration’s strategy is based on such an analysis, then this is an extremely dangerous delusion,” he assured.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry expressed the opinion that the US, having put the entire collective West “under arms”, is expanding the trade and economic war with the undesirables. He called on Europeans to realize “what a suicidal role is prepared for them.”

In addition, Lavrov noted that the countries of the Global South in Asia, Africa and Latin America are suffering from the neocolonial practices of Western countries. In his opinion, geopolitics “has buried the laws of the market that were once sacred to the West.”

Earlier, Lavrov stated that there is a need for concrete steps to remove threats to Russia from the West. The minister pointed out that they should be taken together with a political and diplomatic settlement.