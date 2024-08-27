Lavrov: France Considers Granting Russia Consular Access to Durov

The French authorities are considering a note on granting the Russian side consular access to the detained co-founder of the Telegram messenger Pavel Durov, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said. He is quoted by TASS.

“Our note is under consideration, we are awaiting a response to this note,” the Russian minister said, answering a question from journalists.

Lavrov noted that this issue is also being handled by the UAE, where “there is a group of lawyers who have requested immediate access to Pavel Durov.”

Earlier, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, stated that Moscow was ready to provide assistance to Durov.