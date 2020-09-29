The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Republic of Korea may take place after the improvement of the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the world.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said this in an interview with the news agency Yonhapdedicated to the 30th anniversary of Russian-South Korean diplomatic relations.

The head of the foreign ministry stressed that at present a regular political dialogue has been established between the two countries, including at the highest level.

He also noted that the state visit to Russia by South Korean President Moon Jae-in in 2018 was an important event.

The Russian side will start discussing issues related to Putin’s possible visit to Seoul as the sanitary and epidemiological situation normalizes.

According to Lavrov, at present, the volume of bilateral trade between the Russian Federation and South Korea is close to $ 25 billion.

Let us recall that earlier Sergey Lavrov spoke on behalf of the CSTO countries at the high-level week of the UN General Assembly session.