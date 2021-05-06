In honor of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and Armenia, a number of important events will be held. This was announced on May 6 by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, answering a question from an Izvestia correspondent.

“We will indeed plan, we will specially hold appropriate negotiations, a number of important resounding events dedicated to the anniversary of diplomatic relations and the anniversary of the basic agreement,” Lavrov said at a press conference following the talks with the acting president. Foreign Minister of Armenia Aroy Ayvazyan.

The Russian minister noted that the program is planned for next year, and employees of two diplomatic departments will be engaged in its development.

In addition, Lavrov added that Russia and Armenia have plans to expand cooperation.

“As for the trade turnover, which decreased by 9.6%, but still amounted to $ 2.3 billion. This is a very solid volume. There is no doubt that after the epidemiological situation is over, it will be increased, and at a rapid pace, ”said the head of the Russian department.

The meeting between Ayvazyan and Lavrov took place earlier that day in Yerevan. The Russian minister arrived in the Armenian capital on the eve of May 5. At the Yerevan Zvartnots airport, he was met by Ara Ayvazyan, as well as the Russian ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin and the republic’s ambassador to Russia Vardan Toganyan.