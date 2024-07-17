Lavrov: There is irrefutable evidence of Gershkovich’s espionage activities

Russian law enforcement agencies have irrefutable evidence that the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was detained in Yekaterinburg, was engaged in espionage, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. This is written by RIA News.

During a press conference following the UN Security Council meetings, he noted that the intelligence services of the two countries, by agreement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Joe Biden, have been in contact since June 2021. They are studying the issue of a possible exchange of the journalist.

The Sverdlovsk Regional Court will continue to consider the criminal case against Gershkovich on August 13. The trial is being held behind closed doors due to the case materials being classified as “secret”.

According to the investigation, Gershkovich, on assignment from the CIA, came to Yekaterinburg in March 2023 to collect classified information about the activities of the Uralvagonzavod defense enterprise. He was interested in data on the production and repair of military equipment.