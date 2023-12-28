Ten days ago, a secret meeting of some countries of the global South and Western countries took place, dedicated to the “peace formula” of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced this on December 28.

“Ten days ago, another such meeting took place, the G7 (G7 – Ed.) plus leading developing countries. <...> it took place in complete secrecy, nothing was reported about it anywhere, no leaks were made,” the minister said.

As Lavrov noted in an interview “RIA News” and “Russia 24”, not all invited countries took part. He also added that Russia’s close allies who attended the meeting did not promise anyone to keep secrets from the Russian Federation on issues concerning it.

In conclusion, he said that the next such meeting is scheduled for January, and in February “a whole world summit” will be held, where the approval of the Zelensky formula will be discussed.

Sergei Lavrov called Zelensky’s “peace formula” a figment of a sick imagination. He emphasized that the essence of this formula is to return Russia to the borders of 1991, and not the energy and food security of Ukraine. In addition, the minister called all Western attempts to lead Kyiv to victory in the conflict “fraud.”

In early November, it was reported that Ukraine agreed to the need to hold an additional consultative meeting with the United States, Great Britain, Germany and France to discuss a “peace formula.”

The so-called “peace formula” was proposed by Zelensky in November 2022. It consists of 10 points, the implementation of which will supposedly help end the conflict. On September 23, 2023, Lavrov stated that the Ukrainian formula is absolutely unrealizable.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.