Sergey Lavrov sick? The Kremlin quickly denies that Russia’s top diplomat is in good spirits – and with “Satan” accessories.

Munich – The report was the first major excitement at the G20 summit – and was denied again within minutes: Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had been taken to a hospital in Bali with heart problems, the US news agency AP wrote on Monday morning. With the words “we can’t believe our eyes,” Lavrov’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova relegated the report to the realm of fables a little later.

The situation is probably not that simple. According to the Indonesian government, Lavrov was examined in a hospital in Bali – even twice. The 72-year-old was examined for the first time in the hospital after his arrival in Bali on Sunday, said the spokesman for the Indonesian Ministry of Health, Sunarto, in the afternoon German time. Lavrov was examined again on Monday morning. “Thank God he’s healthy,” said the spokesman.

Lavrov: Foreign Minister denies illness – but surprised with his G20 elevator

The Russian Foreign Ministry had added that morning: In a video Zakharova presented a deliberately relaxed Lavrov on the Telegram messenger service. The clip showed the minister in shorts and a t-shirt on a terrace against a backdrop of tropical greenery. Russia’s top diplomat also commented on political issues at the G20 summit – while some observers were more concerned with his watch. Of the Financial TimesHowever, reporter Max Seddon pointed out that Lavrov did not say in his video whether he had visited a clinic.

Lavrov was received by dancing women and soldiers at the airport in Bali on Sunday. On Monday, media reports about the alleged hospitalization made the rounds. AP had referred to Indonesian sources.

Putin’s foreign minister presents himself in shorts and uses the smartphone of “Satan”

In the video released by the Foreign Ministry, Lavrov showed himself working on documents outdoors. Equipped with goods of “Satan”, as Russian government officials recently called the USA: Lavrov wore a blue T-shirt with a crown and the lettering “Basquiat” after the US artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, who died in 1988, and apparently an Apple Watch. A detail that annoyed some commentators in Russia.

“Everyone is surprised that Sergey Lavrov uses an Apple Watch and an iPhone”, quoted the telegraph the political scientist and former Putin adviser Sergei Markov. “I mean, they’re monitored by US intelligence, aren’t they?”

Putin “sick”: Lavrov speaks of political “game”

Lavrov said in the clip that he was preparing for his appearances at the G20 summit on Tuesday (November 15). He classified the speculation about his state of health as part of a confusion strategy.

“Our President has been written about for ten years as being ill. This is such a game that is not new in politics,” said Lavrov. The media had reported on various serious illnesses in Putin, citing Western secret services or reports from Russia. The Kremlin announced that Putin was not missing anything. Experts point out that the dissemination of such information is popular with secret services, for example to portray authoritarian politicians as weak and vulnerable.

Lavrov at the G20 summit: Putin’s foreign minister addresses the West

As the highest-ranking Russian politician, Lavrov is taking part in the meeting of the 20 major economies because, according to the Kremlin, President Vladimir Putin cannot attend due to time constraints. Not least because of his war of aggression against Ukraine, which has been overshadowed by defeats, Putin is bound as commander-in-chief in the country.

“We will adopt the final declaration tomorrow,” Lavrov said in his ministry’s video. At the same time, he explained that negotiations on the final document of the G20 summit were ongoing. The Indian Foreign Minister had just called him about further coordination.

Lavrov called on the Western media in particular to report “more honestly” and “more often the truth” and not one-sidedly. In contrast, the US and EU accuse Lavrov and the Russian media of targeted lies, propaganda and disinformation. Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesman Teuku Faizasyah said he had no information on Lavrov’s hospitalization. “Maybe check with the Russians,” he said. (fn/dpa)