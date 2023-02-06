Home page politics

This year’s security conference in Munich relies primarily on representatives of the “Global South”. Many public events are planned.

Munich – Even if this year’s Munich Security Conference will be all about the Russian attack on Ukraine: The political super summit between February 17th and 19th in the Hotel Bayerischer Hof should not be a pure war security. “For us it is particularly important this year that we invite a large number of representatives from the ‘Global South’. Because the international order, which is under attack due to Russian aggression, can only be preserved with the support of the countries of Africa, Latin America or Asia,” said Christoph Heusgen, who took over the management of Siko from Wolfgang Ischinger last year.

Heusgen, who was previously Germany’s ambassador to the UN in New York and foreign policy advisor to Chancellor Angela Merkel, expects a “record number of participants from all over the world” in Munich.

Siko in Munich: No representatives from Russia invited

The Siko always offered the opportunity for secret diplomacy between states that do not officially speak to each other. But Heusgen does not see this opportunity in the Russia-Ukraine conflict: “Last year, when the Siko took place shortly before Russia attacked Ukraine, Moscow rejected the invitation,” Heusgen told the Munich Mercury. “This year we have been closely monitoring how officials in Russia are commenting on whether there are any signs that they are changing their civilization-breaking policy. Unfortunately, there were no corresponding signals, which is why we decided not to invite representatives of the Russian government. A Sergei Lavrov should not be given a stage in Munich to spread his propaganda.”

The topic of how we will continue to deal with Russia and what a Russia of the future could look like will play an important role at this Siko. “We invited representatives of Russian civil society and the opposition to Putin,” said Heusgen. The Russian dissident Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who has lived in exile for ten years, and the director of the anti-corruption foundation founded by Alexei Navalny, Leonid Volkov, will come to Munich.

Siko 2023: Many events in Munich should be open to citizens

The names of the heads of state and government who will travel to Siko have not yet been finalized. China will be represented at a very high level, and there are “currently no active invitations” to the Iranian government, according to Siko program director Lisa-Marie Ullrich.

Against the background of war concerns, there should be many events open to all citizens, explained Ullrich. On Thursday (February 16) at 3.30 p.m. there will be a discussion event under the motto “Zeitenwende on tour” in the Hotel Bayerischer Hof. Also on Thursday at 6 p.m., the investor and founder of the Open Society Foundation George Soros will speak in the Audimax of the TU Munich. There are also public events in the Munich Literature House under the motto “Security and Literature”, for example on Saturday, February 18, at 7 p.m. with Andrey Kurkow, the winner of the Geschwister-Scholl-Prize and Minister of State for Culture Claudia Roth.

Despite all the variety of topics, it is important to the organizers that the conference does not fray into arbitrariness. “It’s important to us that we don’t get too big. We tried to keep the invitations to a manageable size – that’s why we issued fewer invitations than before the pandemic to allow for a confidential and open atmosphere,” said program director Ullrich.