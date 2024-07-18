Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov asked US Permanent Representative to the UN if she was in the wrong room

During a UN Security Council meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov asked US Permanent Representative to the organization Linda Thomas-Greenfield if she was in the wrong room. The diplomat noted ironically that the conflict in the Middle East was designated as the main topic of the meeting, but the American representative gave a report on a completely different topic.

By the way, I wanted to ask the distinguished representative of the United States: listening to the representative of Israel today, did you not get the feeling that you were in the wrong room and came to the wrong discussion that was announced? I hope it is clear what we are talking about? Sergey LavrovMinister of Foreign Affairs of Russia

At a Russia-organized UN Security Council meeting on multilateral cooperation, Thomas-Greenfield devoted her speech to the Ukrainian conflict, although the main topic of the meeting was the crisis in the Middle East.

Photo: Sergey Guneev / RIA Novosti

Lavrov called the speech of the US Permanent Representative to the UN colorful

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov commented on the speech of US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, calling it colorful.

“I thank the US representative for his colourful speech,” the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry noted ironically.

Regardless of the stated topic of the meeting, the American diplomat repeated in her speech several statements by the US administration regarding the conflict in Ukraine and the actions of the Russian side, which Moscow has repeatedly refuted. Western politicians and diplomats regularly make reports at the UN Security Council that are not on the topic of the meeting, trying to advance an anti-Russian agenda.

Photo: Sergey Guneev / RIA Novosti

Instead of discussing the Palestinian issue, the US again accused Russia of unwillingness to negotiate with Ukraine

On July 16, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chaired the UN Security Council ministerial debate on “Multilateral Cooperation for a More Just, Democratic, and Sustainable World Order.” The discussion focused on the Palestinian issue and the crisis in the Middle East. At the same time, the organization’s representative in the United States, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, gave a report on a different topic.

The American diplomat raised the issue of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. She stated that the last Swiss conference on this topic was not negotiations, since it took place without Moscow’s participation. The US representative to the UN noted that the participation of both parties is necessary for a peaceful settlement.

At the same time, Thomas-Greenfield emphasized that Moscow has not yet shown a desire to negotiate with Kiev to resolve the crisis.

Earlier, three activists tried to disrupt Sergei Lavrov’s speech at a UN Security Council meeting. They burst into the hall with posters and tried to interrupt the Russian diplomat.