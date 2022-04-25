Home page politics



Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov does not rule out a third world war. © Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool AP/dpa

At the time of the Cuban Missile Crisis, the “rules of conduct” were still clear, according to Lavrov. Today is different. There is also no channel of communication that the leaders of both parties to the conflict trust.

According to Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, there is currently a real danger of a third world war.

“The danger is serious, it is real, it must not be underestimated,” Lavrov said in an interview on Russian television shared by the Foreign Ministry on its Telegram channel.

Asked about a comparison of the current situation with the time of the Cuban Missile Crisis, Lavrov said that “back then there were actually few rules, written rules”. But the “rules of conduct” were quite clear – in Moscow it was clear how Washington was behaving, and Washington was clear how Moscow was behaving. Even today there are few rules, Lavrov said, referring to the New Start nuclear disarmament treaty. But “at the same time, all other arms control and non-proliferation instruments are virtually destroyed.”

There was also a channel of communication during the Cuban Missile Crisis that was trusted by the leaders of the Soviet Union and the United States. Today there is no such channel and no one is trying to create it.

In the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, the United States and the Soviet Union were on the brink of nuclear war. New Start, the Strategic Nuclear Disarmament Treaty, is the only remaining major arms control agreement between the US and Russia. This limits the nuclear arsenals of both countries to 800 delivery systems and 1,550 operational nuclear warheads. dpa