Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said US Pentagon officials reportedly threatened President Vladimir Putin with death. The information is from the news agency Tass.

“There are some ‘anonymous officials’ of the Pentagon who have actually uttered threats to launch a ‘decapitating attack’ on the Kremlin. Which is actually an assassination threat against the Russian president.”said Lavrov in an interview with the Russian news agency.

The minister also said that Western countries “have lost all vestiges of respectability.” when referring to nuclear confrontations. “The notorious Liz Truss – former British Prime Minister – is a vivid example, given that she said directly and publicly during her pre-election campaign that she was ready to order a nuclear strike”.

“Volodymyr Zelensky went so far as to urge NATO states to launch preemptive nuclear strikes against Russia. It crosses the line of what is acceptable.”said.

On Monday (26.Dec.2022), Lavrov stated that Russia’s proposals on demilitarization of Kiev-controlled lands and elimination of security threats should be accepted “friendly way” or the Russian Army will deal with this issue.

“The enemy is well aware of our proposals on the demilitarization and denazification of regime-controlled territories. [de Kiev]the elimination of security threats to Russia that come from there and include our new territories”.

“There is little left to do: accept these proposals in an amicable way. Otherwise, the Russian Army will deal with this issue.”said.

“As for the possible continuation of the conflict, then the ball is in the regime’s court. [de Kiev] and Washington, which is behind it. They can put an end to this senseless resistance at any time.”said the minister.