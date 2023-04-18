Vladimir Putin’s Minister stated that the 2 countries are “achieving a fairer world order correct based on law”

The Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, said this Monday (April 17, 2023) that Russia and Brazil have “unique visions” about global events. He spoke at the Itamaraty Palace after meeting Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.

According to Lavrov, the 2 countries are “united by a common desire” to contribute to the construction of a world “fairer, truer and more democratic“.

The Russian chancellor also said that Brazil and Russia are “achieving a more just, correct, law-based world order and that will give us a multipolar worldview”.

Lavrov gave the speech in Russian and the Itamaraty provided simultaneous translation into Portuguese. For him, the war in Ukraine needs to be resolved in a way “lasting, not immediate”.

Lula makes pro-Russia statements

Celso Amorim, Lula’s special adviser, was in Moscow at the end of March and met with President Vladimir Putin. After the Amorim meeting, Lula made a statement in favor of Russia regarding the country’s war with Ukraine. In a meeting with journalists on April 6 at the Planalto Palace, the president said that Ukraine should cede territories to Russia in exchange for a peace agreement.

“O [presidente da Ucrânia, Volodymyr] Zelensky can’t want it all”, said Lula at the time. On April 7, Zelensky released a video in which he said that “respect and order will return only when the Ukrainian flag returns to Crimea”. He did not mention Lula.

The Brazilian president also returned to the theme when he left Beijing (China) on Saturday (April 15) after a 2-day visit to the Asian country. He said the United States needs to stop encouraging war between Russia and Ukraine.

“The United States needs to stop encouraging war and start talking about peace. The European Union needs to start talking about peace so that we can convince the [presidente da Rússia, Vladimir] Putin and the [presidente da Ucrânia, Volodymyr] Zelensky that peace interests everyone and war is only interesting to 2”, said the PT.

Watch (8min16s):

On Sunday (April 16) Lula said in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) that the war is the fault of Ukraine and Russia.

“I think that the construction of the war was easier than the exit from the war will be. Why the war decision was taken by 2 countries [Rússia e Ucrânia]. And now what are we trying to build? We are trying to build a group of countries that have nothing to do with the war. They don’t want war. Who wish to build peace in the world”, said Lula.

Watch (1min30s):

USA dislikes

O Power360 found that US diplomacy considers this statement by Lula unacceptable because Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

It is also considered in the US government that Lula was inelegant when talking about the US in China because when he was in Washington and met with US President Joe Biden, he did not criticize other countries.

The US government does not intend, for the time being, to officially comment on what Lula said. But he assesses that the fact that the Brazilian president aligns himself with Russia makes him weaken in the attempt to mediate the country’s conflict with Ukraine. Lula’s predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), also avoided displeasing the Russians, but did not intend to mediate the end of the conflict.

Russian fertilizers

Lavrov’s visit is closely watched by US diplomats, who consider the signs of Brazil’s rapprochement with Russia to be excessive. He believes that part of this is due to dependence on Russian fertilizer supplies in Brazil.

Lavrov, 73, has been in the position since 2004. Before that, he was Russia’s representative at the UN (United Nations) for 10 years. He will stay in Brazil until Tuesday (April 18). Then he will go to Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba.