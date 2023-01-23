(Reuters) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that the terms of the Black Sea grain deal, which facilitates the export of grain from Ukraine at the country’s southern Black Sea ports, were “more or less being fulfilled”.

However, Lavrov, speaking at a press conference during a visit to South Africa, also said that Russia still faces problems exporting its own agricultural products.

(Reporting by Reuters)

