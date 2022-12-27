Lavrov: in Washington, in fact, they threaten the physical elimination of the President of Russia

Statements by “unnamed officials” from the Pentagon about inflicting a “decapitation blow” on the Kremlin, in fact, speak of the threat of physical elimination of the head of the Russian state. To this in an interview TASS Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pointed out.

He warned that “if such ideas are actually nurtured by someone, that someone should think very hard about the possible consequences of such plans.”

Earlier, the Russian embassy in Washington drew attention to one of the “crazy” options for the American command – inflicting a so-called decapitation blow on the Russian military-political leadership. “I want to believe that such crazy arguments do not reflect the official position of the US military department. Otherwise, the world has really come close to a dangerous line and the Caribbean Crisis 2.0 loomed on the horizon. We proceed from the fact that Washington is well aware of the escalating nature of such reckless rhetoric,” the diplomats noted.