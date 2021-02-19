Relations between Russia and the European Union have been spoiled and “torn to shreds”. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said this in an interview with RBC. The broadcast is available on website editions.

The Foreign Minister quoted former US President Barack Obama, who spoke in a similar way about the Russian economy.

“When I spoke at an interview with Vladimir Solovyov, when he asked if we were ready to break off relations with the European Union, he answered in the affirmative, because there were no more relations left. As former US President Obama once said, however, about the Russian economy, relations have been torn to pieces, ”the minister said.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commented on Lavrov’s words about Russia’s readiness to sever relations with the European Union. According to her, for many years Moscow’s position has remained frank, transparent and very clear – Russia stands for interaction and development of cooperation.

On February 12, in an interview with TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov, Lavrov said that Moscow is ready to break off relations with the EU if Brussels imposes sanctions on sensitive sectors of the Russian economy. The minister stressed that Russia does not want to isolate itself from the rest of the world, but should not rule out such a development of events.