Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said about the pressure of the West on the countries of the Persian Gulf

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced Western pressure on the Persian Gulf countries. About this head of department informed in an interview with RT on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

“There is pressure, but the fact that practically no state from the world majority of the Global South has joined the sanctions shows that attempts at this pressure do not work,” the minister said.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said that after the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, the United States and its allies increased pressure on India because of its “balanced policy” in relations with Moscow. According to him, Moscow and Delhi are working to create new economic conditions that allow them to continue working regardless of anti-Russian sanctions.