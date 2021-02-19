Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke about the level of relations between Russia and the European Union, and what hinders their development.

In an interview with RBC TV, the minister recalled that in 2019, the current head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, who was then the Spanish foreign minister, said that Russia is “an old enemy of the European Union and is again a threat.” After a clarifying question from Moscow, Madrid said that Borrell was misunderstood, Lavrov said.

According to him, the normal development of relations is thus hampered by bias, the Russian Federation is “perceived as a stranger.”

The head of the diplomatic service believes that relations are no longer left, many mechanisms of interaction between Moscow and Brussels have been destroyed, including the Council for Partnership and Cooperation.

“As former US President Obama once said, however, about the Russian economy, relations have been torn to pieces,” Lavrov said.

Sergey Lavrov said last week that Russia is ready to sever relations with the European Union if it imposes sanctions that pose risks to sensitive sectors of the economy.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova, commenting on these words, explained that if a break in relations with the European Union occurs, it will be Brussels’s choice. She stressed that Moscow has always preferred to develop cooperation and has never sought to sever ties with the EU.