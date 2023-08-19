“The acquisition of nuclear weapons today is the only possible response to some serious external threats to the security of our country,” Tass said, quoting Lavrov.“.

In his statements, Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that the security challenges in the world are the result of the reckless and selfish actions of Western countries.

In his video speech to the participants in the Eleventh Moscow Conference on International Security, which opened on Tuesday, Putin called for a multipolar world based on respect for the sovereignty of states.