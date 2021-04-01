Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Russia said that Russia will never use oil and gas as leverage on the European Union, Izvestia TV channel reports.

“I think this is the principled position of the president. We will not “get up” in a situation where we have to freeze just the citizens of the European Union. We will never do this. We are not the Kiev regime, which blocked the canal supplying water to Crimea, and is happy about it. This is a shameful position in the international arena. And the West, which periodically, quite often, makes exclamations about the fact that we use energy resources as an instrument of influence, as a weapon, generally keeps mum about what Kiev is doing with water supplies to Crimea, ”the minister said.

