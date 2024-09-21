“Our armies are cooperating as friends, developing the ability to work together, and all this without any military union like NATO and without any conditions,” Lavrov said in an exclusive interview with Sky News Arabia.

The end of the dollar era

Lavrov noted that Russia, China and other countries are gradually moving towards replacing the dollar.

“The dollar is gradually being replaced, with the transition to calculating transactions in national currencies. The President of Brazil even suggested during the BRICS summit last year that we think about creating an alternative payment platform,” Lavrov said.

“We already conduct more than 90 percent of our trade volume with China in national currencies. About 60 percent of transactions with India are conducted without using the dollar. With most countries, we have begun to switch to precisely these forms of cooperation,” he added.

“It is clear that in the United States they continue to print dollars at the expense of these low-income banknotes, and they continue their policy of exerting economic pressure on other countries. But this era is already heading towards its end and sunset,” he said.

Relations with Arab countries

Regarding his country’s relations with Arab countries, Lavrov said: “We have very good relations with Arab countries, and these relations are based on regular meetings of our leaders. I would especially like to note our interaction within the framework of OPEC Plus, and within the framework of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum. This is a good material and objective basis for our strategic partnership, which brings us together with the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other Gulf countries.”

He added about the Gulf role: “Indeed, our Emirati friends, our Saudi and Qatari friends are contributing to resolving humanitarian issues that arise in connection with our special military operation, including, as you mentioned, the exchange of prisoners of war. We value and appreciate this cooperation greatly. It is not done for the sake of propaganda, and not as a kind of public relations, but rather out of sincere motives to help resolve the fate of ordinary, simple people.”