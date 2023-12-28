On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov revealed what he said was a decision taken by the Group of Seven at a “secret summit” regarding the Ukrainian crisis.

Lavrov said, in an interview with Russian official media, that the group's countries intend to discuss a “formula for peace” proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He added that the leaders of the seven countries agreed on the plan at a “secret summit” held about 10 days ago.

The Group of Seven consists of the major industrialized countries: the United States, Britain, Germany, Japan, France, Italy and Canada.

The Russian Foreign Minister stressed that Moscow is determined to achieve its goals in its “military operations in Ukraine,” adding that what he described as the West's efforts to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia “completely failed.”