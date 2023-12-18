Lavrov: Western countries want to give Ukraine time to breathe

Western countries, insisting on the need for peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, plan to give Kyiv time to breathe. About this in an interview with the “Big Game” program in on air Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Channel One.

The Russian minister said that during his working trip to New York he talked with American political scientists Richard Haas and Charles Kupchin. According to them, Russia and Ukraine need to “make peace for a certain period, agree on this period, leave everything as it is, and then, after some time, resume hostilities.”

“They did not hesitate to say that Ukraine needed time to improve the situation with its reserves, military equipment, missiles and other attributes of warfare. This was in April. Now Western leaders are openly talking about this,” Lavrov said.

Earlier, a high-ranking source told Izvestia that Russia is ready for negotiations with Ukraine, including on the territory of a Western country. According to the publication’s interlocutor, Moscow is not against negotiations with Kiev on the territory of a Western country, including Hungary. But the main thing is that the West and Ukraine are ready for a constructive conversation with Russia. “We are not going to run after anyone,” he emphasized.