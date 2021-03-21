Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov revealed the essence of Western diplomacy. He expressed his position when answering questions from the Chinese media. Conversation published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Discussing the current policy of the United States and its allies, Lavrov noted that the West has forgotten how to use classical diplomacy. “Diplomacy is a relationship between people, it is the ability to listen to each other, to hear each other and the ability to find a balance of interests. When a conversation at the diplomatic level acquires the character of ultimatums, and the partner is expected exclusively to “admit his mistakes” and agree to the demands put forward, this is not diplomacy, “he said.

The minister lamented that “as soon as our Western partners (who use such methods) meet a polite rebuff, they immediately go over to sanctions.” As a last example, he cited the situation when the European Union announced sanctions against the Russian Federation “under a fictitious pretext, accusing us of something that no one has ever proved, and even did not present a single fact to us.”

On March 19, the Russian Foreign Minister coined a new term to describe the actions of Western leaders. This was reported by the representative of the Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova. “Sergei Lavrov introduced a new political science term – freak diplomacy of Western leaders,” Zakharova wrote. In her post, she quoted the minister’s words from a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Goncharov Foundation, where he drew attention to the fact that “a new phenomenon has appeared in the arsenal of a number of Western leaders: fake, and sometimes freak diplomacy.”